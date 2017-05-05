Newborn found in mall toilet in Krugersdorp

A newborn baby girl was found this morning in a toilet at a mall in Krugersdorp.

ER24 paramedics had completed another incident at the mall when they were alerted to the incident.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a newborn baby girl lying in one of the toilets.

Paramedics assessed the baby and found that she had sustained no visible injuries, although the umbilical cord was still attached.

Paramedics tended to the baby and thereafter transported her to Yusuf Dadoo Hospital for further treatment.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on scene for further investigations.

