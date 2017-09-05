New modus operandi for hijacking

Cullinan South African Police Service has warned members of the public to be on alert of a new carjacking modus operandi.

In several reported complaints, victims, who are delivery truck drivers, are allegedly contacted telephonically by a person pretending to be in need of transport to fetch firewood or grass from the bush, the perpetrators would also deposit money into the victim’s account as assurance.

Upon arrival, the victims would be robbed off their belongings including the delivery vehicle, at gunpoint.

Community members are urged to be vigilant and report such kind of crimes to the nearest police stations or anonymously report to Crime Stop line 08600 10111.

Assist Gauteng SAPS to fight fraud, corruption and unethical behavior or any other suspicious activities that could be detrimental to our success by phoning the Gauteng Standby Provincial Duty numbers: Duty General 082 313 8299. Duty Brigadier 082 444 4354.

