Multiple offender gets his 16th sentence

A man who appears to have cultivated a culture of breaking the law was sentenced in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 28 August 2017, thus increasing the number of convictions in a criminal career that spans over a period of twelve years, to sixteen.

Michael Strijdom (32) was sentenced to twelve months in prison following his arrest during a stop and search operation in Sunnyside back in April this year. He had been found with heroin stashed inside his pocket.

Before the sentencing, Strijdom had been convicted once for a drug related crime. The other convictions suggested that he was a criminal who could not resist laying his hands on other people’s property having been found guilty of theft on no less than fourteen occasions.

His previous sentences mainly comprised of suspended sentences that had the options of paying fines that ranged from R300 to R5000.

It was only on two previous occasions that Strijdom had been handed a direct imprisonment sentence. He served three years sentences in 2009 and 2013.

Whether it is for possession of drugs, assault, robbery, hijacking or murder, Sunnyside is proving to have police officers who are capable and are determined to clean up the streets with the aim of creating a safe environment for the law abiding citizens.

South Africa Today – South Africa News