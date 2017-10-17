MRP Foundation Makes Donating Easier with Zapper

Mobile payment and loyalty rewards company Zapper has partnered with MRP Foundation, the CSR division of the Mr Price Group. This will enable the Non-Profit Organisation to now accept mobile donations through QR code technology.

With the Ride for MRP Foundation fast approaching on December 3-4, the Foundation and its partners are running a competition to win a new Nissan Micra Active as part of their R1 million fundraising initiative. The Ride for MRP Foundation is a 606km ride from Johannesburg to Durban, featuring 50 brave cyclists and Springbok Rugby Legend John Smit.

To enter the competition, individuals simply scan the QR code with the Zapper app from their smartphone and donate R20 to the cause. Entrants may increase their chances of driving off with the prize by increasing the donation value. Each dividend of R20 donated counts as one additional entry.

For the month of October MRP Money account holders can find the competition QR code on their printed and emailed bill statements. The QR code can also be found on the MRP Foundation website, as well as the MRP Foundation and Zapper South Africa Facebook pages.

The donation journey is easy, safe and immediate with everything processed through the app for complete convenience.

All funds raised are channelled into the MRP Foundation’s education and skills development programmes that empower South African youth from low income communities to unlock their full potential and build brighter futures.

The competition runs from 15 September until 6 December 2017, and is subject to terms and conditions. For more information go to http://www.mrpfoundation.org/