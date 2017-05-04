Motorists ignore e-toll

Without holding public protests, barricading roads, or setting fire and plundering shops, motorists in the Pretoria and Johannesburg areas, have quietly begun their own protests with satisfactory results.

Motorists do not concern themselves with the e-toll system on the roads around the two cities, and Sanral does not have the ability to recover the fees.

The success of this situation is that Sanral does not have the money to convert even more roads into toll roads. They intend to establish e-toll projects of over a hundred billion rands, but can not do it anymore because motorists do not pay them.

Sanral’s managing director cautiously described their position as “monetary uncertainty,” but experts say Sanral may be in much deeper trouble than they want to acknowledge because the e-toll system has yet to be paid back the money is borrowed abroad.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

