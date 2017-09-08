More raw sewage than usual flows freely into the Vaal Dam

Millions of people in the PWV area are threatened by contaminated water that flows into the Vaal Dam.

Cable theft at the Frankfurt sewage plant has caused more sewerage than usual to flow freely in the Wilde River and then into the Vaal Dam.

Cable theft and vandalism that occurred at the unguarded sewerage plant has now worsened the long-standing sewage problem. Mr. FF Plus Wouter Wessels states the issue of poor management and planning as well as a lack of maintenance to the pumps and other infrastructure in the municipality.

“Because there was no security, the plant was targeted by thieves and cannot currently perform its vital function. The lack of protection of critical assets and tools in the Free State’s municipalities is a huge problem.”

“The pollution of the Wilge River is also a major problem. The water is stored in the Vaal Dam, which is now polluted with raw sewage. Millions of people in large parts of Gauteng are dependent on that water.”

“It violates every member of the community’s constitutional right to an environment that is not harmful to its health or well-being. It also violates various other laws, such as the National Water Act. This problem is a long-standing crisis that is worsening at an alarming rate.”

“The FF Plus will inform the National Minister of Water Affairs, as well as the Department of Cooperative Government of the problem, and demand effective action. We will also institute a criminal prosecution complaint against the municipal administrator for a violation of environmental legislation,” said Wessels.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

