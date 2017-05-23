More blue lights to protect ministers?

Will there be more blue light brigades deployed to protect ministers and intimidate the public?

This is the question asked after the deputy minister of justice and correctional services, Thabang Makwetla, was over the weekend hijacked by several men.

Apparently, his VIP protectors were not there when he needed them. He was on his way to visit a friend in the hospital and targeted by four armed criminals in the Fourways area who overpowered him near the hospital gate. He was forced into another vehicle, and the suspects drove around with him for several hours and eventually took his bank cards and ID document. At the same time, two security guards were also overpowered by the suspects and were forced into the trunk of the vehicle.

Yet no one was arrested, and there is a lot of interest in the course of the case, and whether the deputy minister will pull some strings in the justice department to get a harsher judgment for the criminals, should they be arrested.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

