Minister admitted that E-toll cameras are uncertified and illegal

The etoll’s measuring instruments are still not finally certified as required by the Law Metrology Act 9 of 2014 after years of use and are therefore still being used illegally.

This is the opinion of Adv. Anton Alberts, chairman of the FF Plus, after receiving an answer to a written parliamentary question on the matter. In his reply, the minister acknowledged that until now there are only interim standards for the instruments and that it is now being tested for compliance.

Adv. Alberts said that this means the instruments have been used illegally for more than two years since the FF Plus first started investigating Sanral’s non-certified instruments.

“The minister’s answer is surprising because it means that the e-toll system, in addition to all other illegal aspects as outlined by OUTA, is technically still not accountable in terms of the Legal Metrology Act.”

“Sanral can therefore not prove that any account issued by them is correct and can serve as evidence in a court.”

“It’s an open question how many years it will take to finally certify the instruments. Meanwhile, the uncertainty about the sustainability of the system is growing, and the FF Plus again calls on the government to abolish it as a whole.”

“A temporary fuel levy can repay the debt for the upgrading of Gauteng’s roads,” said Adv. Alberts.

Meanwhile, the majority of motorists do not support the accounts sent by Sanral. In many cases, Sanral has even stopped issuing statements because it has become too expensive. They also did not take anybody to court, and with the minister’s recognition, it is expected that more motorists will no longer trust Sanral.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

