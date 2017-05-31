MEC of education threatens parents

The MEC of Education in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi, at the opening of a super luxury school in Bronkhorstspruit warned the parents and children if they try and burn the school, the department would not build another one for them.

The school was set up at the cost of R122 million and boasts more technological aids than most universities.

Each teacher is provided with a laptop and the children with a tablet computer.

The minister of basic education has complained that teachers are not adequately trained in certain cases, so it is uncertain whether the teachers at this school are sufficiently computer literate.

In many cases with previous experiments by giving tablets for pupils, these were short-lived as many were sold for money, and observers fear that the same could happen at this school, which is situated in the middle of one of the poorest neighborhoods.

Schools in the northern province have been burned and damaged on a regular basis during the past 18 months. The question is whether those schools will only remain in ruins.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News