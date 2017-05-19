Mayor spent R1,7 million on bed and chicken

The Mayor of Emfuleni, Simon Mofokeng, which includes Vereeniging, Sasolburg, and Vanderbijlpark, allegedly spent more than R1,7 million in five years at KFC, Nando’s and the Shakespeare Inn Hotel.

Meanwhile, the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) accused SABC chief executive officer James Aguna of unauthorized spending amounting to R5,1 billion while at the broadcaster.

Destruction of documents at the broadcaster also came to light, and it seems to be an attempt to destroy incriminating evidence.

A company appointed to investigate irregular expenditure will now cost R25 million after an initial quote amounting to R4 million.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

