Massive hail storm hits West Rand – video

Large parts of the West Rand suffered massive damage after hail as big as tennis balls fell during a storm similar to a tornado.

Stormy winds turned trees around, and a school in Krugersdorp’s had its roof ripped down. The Cradlestone shopping center and cinema also suffered massive damage due to the storm.

About 100 people were left homeless at Delmas, due to the storm that caused significant damage to homes and roads. Many vehicles are damaged.

About twenty people were injured in the storms.



Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

