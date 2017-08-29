Mashaba cleans Johannesburg

Die Vryburger

Herman Mashaba -Image - Die Vryburger

The mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, is continuing his “cleanup process” in the city center despite heavy criticism from human rights groups.

The Red Ants are evacuating dwellers who illegally occupy buildings in the city center and making it available for development again.

He further stated that housing would only be made available to South African citizens.

Observers point out that such steps can happen everywhere as long as there is a political will.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

