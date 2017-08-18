Man’s body found in Glen Mare, Johannesburg

The body of a man, believed to be in his 20s, was found this morning lying in a veld off the R23 in Glen Mare, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene after a worker from a nearby farm spotted the body. Paramedics arrived on the scene at 08h32 and found the local authorities already in attendance.

Paramedics were lead to the body, found lying approximately 600 metres away from the road. Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that the man had sustained several large wounds on his head and showed no signs of life. The man had also been bound at his hands and feet.

Unfortunately, nothing could be done for the man and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

