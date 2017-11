A man, believed to be 50-years-old, sustained three gunshot wounds to his leg in an attempted hijacking in Rhodes road in Glenwood this morning.

At approximately 11h30, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and assisted another emergency service in treating the man.

He was transported to a nearby hospital by the other emergency service for further medical care.

Local authorities were on the scene to conduct an investigation into this incident.

