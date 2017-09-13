Man shot in the neck during Mariasburg hijacking

Arrive Alive

0
crime-scene-bullet-hole

A man escaped serious injury last night during an apparent hijacking outside a residence on Milward Road in Mariasburg, west of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man seated in his driveway surrounded by his family members.

The man was quickly assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his neck. Fortunately, the man was in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a private hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man killed in Olievenhoutbosch robbery A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was killed yesterday afternoon in an alleged robbery at a café in the informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch....
Another hospital with problems After receiving one billion Rand in donations and nine months of work, the Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital is not yet operational, and operating co...
Drugs and rhino horns worth millions seized at ORT... During this past weekend of 9 and 10 September 2017, two suspects were arrested, and drugs and rhino horns worth over R6 million intercepted in separa...
Guard critical after being gunned down in Centurio... A security guard is in a critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking area of a shopping mall in Centurion yester...