Man shot in the neck during Mariasburg hijacking

A man escaped serious injury last night during an apparent hijacking outside a residence on Milward Road in Mariasburg, west of Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man seated in his driveway surrounded by his family members.

The man was quickly assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his neck. Fortunately, the man was in a stable condition.

Paramedics treated the man and transported him to a private hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

