Man shot and robbed after car broke down – Rustenburg

At approximately 20h00 on Friday evening 20 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on the N4 direction Rustenburg before the Rosslyn off-ramp.

Reports from the scene allege that a forty five year old man was travelling home when his car broke down on the freeway. A short while later he was attacked by robbers and then shot. The incident and preceding events still need to be investigated.

A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic was first to arrive at the scene and attended to the man who was in a very serious condition. The patient was transported by an ambulance from Tshwane EMS to hospital for the urgent medical care and surgical intervention that was required.

