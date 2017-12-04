Man shot and killed whilst responding to robbery at neighbors

On Saturday, December 2, 2107, a male victim was shot and killed while responding to a neighbor’s call for help with a robbery on a smallholding situated in the Doornradies area, Tshwane municipality.

The suspects held the family in their house while they ransacked the property for valuables. When the neighbor approached armed with a shotgun, the suspects shot and killed him.

The suspects fled, and the community security and police responded to the incident.

The police are investigating the incident.

