Man severely assaulted in Olivenhoudbosch

A 27-year-old man was left seriously injured this morning after he was assaulted and thrown into a dumping site along Olivehoud Road in Olivenhoudbosch.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene with local authorities in tow at approximately 08h00.

On closer inspection, paramedics found the man lying in the dumping site surrounded by numerous members of the community.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous wounds and was in a serious condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and thereafter rushed to Kalafong Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the man had been apparently beaten by numerous members of the community.

Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

