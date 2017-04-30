Man seriously burned after primus stove explodes

At 23h30 on Sunday night Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a burns case along Hinterland Ave Mamelodi, Pretoria. Reports from the scene indicate that the man had gone into his shack and tried to light a Primus stove when it exploded.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying on the ground, bystanders had covered the man with blankets.

After medics examined the patient, it was found that he sustained around fifty percent burns to the head , upper body and arms.

The patient was stabilised at the scene before they transported him to a specialised hospital for the care that he required.

South Africa Today – South Africa News