Man killed in Olievenhoutbosch robbery

Arrive Alive

Olievenhoutbosch robbery and murder. Photo Arrive Alive.

A man, believed to be in his early 20s, was killed yesterday afternoon in an alleged robbery at a café in the informal settlement in Olievenhoutbosch.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 13h27 and found the local authorities already in attendance.

Paramedics were lead into the shop where they found the patient lying on the counter.

The man was assessed and found to have sustained a gunshot wound to his head and to his pelvis and showed no signs of life.

Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

