Man-injured-during-Centurion-robbery

A man was injured this morning following an apparent armed robber on the Old Johannesburg Bridge over the N14 in Centurion.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 06h00, finding the man lying on the pavement.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was quickly treated for his injuries and thereafter transported to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for further treatment.

It is understood that the man had been walking to work when he was robbed and shot by an unknown number of men.

The incident was reported to the local authorities, who were not on the scene.

