Man held for assaulting JMPD officer
A man has been arrested by the South African Police Service for assaulting a Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer.

JMPD spokesperson, Senior Superintendent Wayne Minnaar, said the attack took place when JMPD officials, one of them being Officer Siphiwe Sebati, tried to tow an illegally parked car belonging to a member of the Revelation Church of God on Claim Street in Hillbrow, as it was causing traffic congestion.

The incident took place on Sunday.

“Preliminary investigations show that the JMPD officer drew his firearm and fired into the air to stop the protesters from advancing toward him, but the crowd did not heed the warning and proceeded to attack him,” Minnaar said.

Sebati sustained injuries during the attack and was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

Member of the Mayoral Committee for Public Safety, Michael Sun, commended Sebati for remaining calm and sticking to the core of his training during the incident.

Sun condemned the incident and appealed to Johannesburg residents to be law abiding and help law enforcement agencies to maintain the peace. – SAnews.gov.za

