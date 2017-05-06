Man dragged by car after serious Roodepoort accident

At approximately 21H00 on Friday night, 05 May 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a serious collision at the intersection of Corlett avenue and Ontdekkers road in Witpoortie, Roodepoort.

Paramedics arrived to find that two cars had collided and that one of the drivers had been ejected from his car and then dragged by the other vehicle.

The man was still trapped beneath the vehicle. Rescuers used the “jaws of life” to raise the wreck and remove the victim. He was in a critical condition with severe injuries and the Netcare 911 air ambulance was called to the scene to assist with the rapid transportation to an awaiting trauma facility in Johannesburg.

The driver of the second car was detained by JMPD on the scene and the incident and preceding events are being investigated.

South Africa Today – South Africa News