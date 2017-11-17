Man dead after shooting in Sandton

A man, believed to be in his 30s, was killed last night in a shooting incident at the corners of Katherine and Denis in Sandton, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene at approximately 20h00 after a member of the public had reported hearing a number of gunshots. ER24 stood by at the Sandton Fire Station for further confirmation.

After a short time, Life Healthcare services alerted ER24 that a man was found lying in the middle of the intersection.

Upon arrival, paramedics found a man lying on the road with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he showed no signs of life. Nothing more could be done for the man and he was declared dead at the scene.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

