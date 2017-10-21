Man critical after Krugersdorp robbery

Arrive Alive

0
Bullet casings

On Thursday afternoon 19 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a block of flats in Krugersdorp.

Reports from the scene allege that the victim was shot during a robbery in his flat and that a female resident who heard the shots came to the victims’ aid. She works as a sister in a local hospital and initiated treatment and called for the paramedics.

Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedics attended to the thirty-year-old man who had sustained severe injuries after being shot in the upper body. He was quickly stabilised at the scene and transported swiftly to a hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

The Krugersdorp SAPS were at the scene and are investigating the incident.

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Man shot and robbed after car broke down – R... At approximately 20h00 on Friday evening 20 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting on the N4 direction Rustenburg before the Ros...
New vehicles, motorbikes for SAPS to curb festive ... The Premier of Gauteng, Mr David Makhura handed over new high powered motorbikes and vehicles to law enforcement agencies. They will be used durin...
High performance vehicles to assist in fight again... The 200 high performance vehicles and 75 motorbikes handed over to law enforcement agencies on Friday will go a long way in achieving the Gauteng gove...
Safe cities in the world In a study on which cities are the safest in the world, Johannesburg achieved 50th place and is the third most impoverished city compared to the Middl...