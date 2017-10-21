Man critical after Krugersdorp robbery

On Thursday afternoon 19 October 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a block of flats in Krugersdorp.

Reports from the scene allege that the victim was shot during a robbery in his flat and that a female resident who heard the shots came to the victims’ aid. She works as a sister in a local hospital and initiated treatment and called for the paramedics.

Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedics attended to the thirty-year-old man who had sustained severe injuries after being shot in the upper body. He was quickly stabilised at the scene and transported swiftly to a hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

The Krugersdorp SAPS were at the scene and are investigating the incident.

