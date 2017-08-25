Man critical after being stabbed in Clubview, Centurion

A man was left critically injured this evening after he was stabbed multiple times on Vale Road in Clubview, Centurion (Pretoria).

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the CPF and local authorities.

Upon closer inspection, paramedics found a man lying in the middle of the road.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained numerous stab wounds, leaving him in a critical condition.

The man was treated for his injuries and provided him with several advanced life support interventions.

Once stabilized, the patient was transported, under advanced life support supervision, to Kalafong Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

