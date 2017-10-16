Man critical after being assaulted on Witkoppen Road

A man was left critically injured early this morning when he was assaulted at the informal settlement at the Main and Witkoppen Road intersection in Fourways.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by the local authorities, arriving at 12h30. Once on the scene, paramedics were told to watch a short distance away, due to safety reasons.

After a short time, the authorities brought a man to the paramedics. Upon assessment, it was found that the man had sustained a serious head injury, leaving him in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated the man and provided him with several advanced life support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to Helen Joseph Provincial Hospital for urgent care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

