Man assaulted and shot in his Craighall Park home

At approximately 02h40 on Sunday morning 27 August 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting in Craighall Park, Johannesburg.

Reports from the scene allege that the victim had been assaulted, robbed and shot in his home. The exact circumstances surrounding the incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

The 47 year old man was attended to by an Advanced Life Support paramedic. He was in a very serious condition after being assaulted and shot more than once.

The man was stabilised at the scene and analgesic medication was administered to control his pain. He was then transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to an awaiting Trauma Centre for the urgent medical intervention that he required.

This incident was also attended by the SAPS.

South Africa Today – South Africa News