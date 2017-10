On 25 October 2017 at about 16:00, members of the Benoni FCS Unit arrested a 34 year old suspect who had allegedly been raping an 11 year old step daughter since 15 December 2013.

The victim’s ordeal had been narrated to police by one of her teacher who alerted the police.

A case of Rape was immediately opened at Putfontein SAPS which led to suspect arrested.

The suspect is currently detained and will be appearing at court soon.

