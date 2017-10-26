Man arrested for alleged rape of domestic worker, Bronkhorstspruit

The Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Detectives in Ekangala are investigating a case of rape following the alleged rape of a 41 year old domestic worker in Riamar Park, Bronkhorstspruit.

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange has reminded the FCS investigators and all other relevant role players in this case, of the recent affirmation and commitment by police to prioritize cases against women and children.

General De Lange would like to assure the victim and her family that the police will ensure that the suspect is brought to justice, and if found guilty, he must pay dearly for his evil and barbaric acts.

The suspect will be appearing at Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 26 October 2017.

