Man arrested after girl (15) raped, Ennerdale

Police arrested a suspect within 24 hours of a rape incident on 11 September 2017 at Ennerdale, Extension.

It is alleged that a 15 year old girl met a man who asked her to accompany him to a friend’s place. The man left her at the friend’s place. The friend allegedly locked the door, threatened the victim with a knife and raped her. The suspect released the victim the next morning.

The suspect will appear in court soon facing charges of rape.

With the Festive Season fast approaching, Police in Gauteng are cautioning members of the public to go easy with drinking and partying, behavior that has proven to be a worrying generator of crimes against especially women and children. Furthermore, the public is also encouraged to always be vigilant and avoid putting themselves at risk by, for instances, taking lifts from strangers.

Police are appealing to members of the community to continue collaborate with the police in the fight against crime. Anyone who may have information that may assist in the identification and/or apprehension of the suspect, can contact the South African Police Service through the Crime Stop 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211, or alternatively contact the nearest police station.

