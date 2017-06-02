Lucky escape for family during robbery at filling station in Centurion

A man, woman and young boy escaped injury this afternoon after an apparent armed robbery at a petrol station on Ruimte Road in Centurion.

An ER24 paramedic had been inside the convenience store when the incident occurred.

The paramedic immediately rushed outside with the station owner and found the man, woman and child seated inside the bakkie.

Paramedics assessed the family, as well as a petrol attendant, and found that no-one had sustained any injuries. All four patients were visibly shaken.

An ER24 trauma councilor was called to the scene for the family.

It is understood that the bakkie had been parked next to the petrol pumps when two men jumped out of a light motor vehicle. The two men then robbed the family at gunpoint.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

