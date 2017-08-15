Langlaagte testing station burgled

Burglars targeted the Langlaagte testing station over the weekend and stole computers and an undisclosed amount of money, despite security guards guarding the premises during the burglary. The robbers overpowered them.

In addition to the money, license chips and other documents have also been stolen, the robbers tried to open up three vaults.

As in the burglary of other state institutions over the last few weeks, it is suspected that people within the organization are involved in robberies.

Meanwhile, the licensing office in southern Johannesburg will be open again to the public after it was closed yesterday.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News