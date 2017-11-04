K9 unit nabs 2 with illegal firearms, Carletonville

on 3 November 2017, at approximately 12:00, members of Carletonville K9 Unit arrested two suspects with 2 firearms at Blyvooruitzig in Carletonville.

The suspects were spotted walking in the veld, as they saw the police vehicle they ran away. Members ran after the suspects and managed to arrest both of them.

Suspects were allegedly found in possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Gauteng police are on a mission to recover illegal firearms that are in the hands of the criminals.

It is believed these illegal firearms were used to commit serious and violent crimes.

South Africa Today – South Africa News