Johannesburg’s list of corrupt officers becomes longer

A 35-year employee of the Johannesburg City Council was dismissed after criminal charges were laid against him.

It brings the list of officials who have already been fired, suspended or resigned as a result of fraud, corruption and/or theft violations to a total of 100.

Eighty-eight officials were suspended while twelve resigned and seven were dismissed.

It appears that more than R10 billion has been stolen in more than 300 cases currently under investigation.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

