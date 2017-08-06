Hijacking of uber taxi, acid thrown in drivers face

Police are searching for a man who called for an Uber taxi on the morning of 6 August 2017, at about 02:00.

It is alleged that the 51 year old man who was using a Toyota Corolla as an Uber taxi was called for transport from Sophia Town to Water Val Estate in North Cliff.

When they arrived at Water Val the man poured acid in the driver’s face, threw him out of the car and sped off.

The driver was taken to the hospital. No suspect has been arrested.

Police investigations continue.

