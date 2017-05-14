Hijackers open fire at security guards in Bryanston

Randburg police are investigating two cases, being attempted murder and hijacking after a shooting incident between security guards and an unknown number of suspects.

It is alleged that on Saturday, 13 May 2017 at about 06h25, an unknown number of suspect’s drove into the Nicol Way shopping centre in Bryanston, driving in two vehicles.

An alert security officer spotted the two vehicles driving around suspiciously and pressed the panic button, informing their control room. The response vehicle that was close in proximity, responded swiftly.

The suspects, upon realizing that [they] were spotted, attempted to flee, leaving one vehicle behind, jumping into a Ford transporter. The reaction vehicle tried to block the vehicle and the suspect’s started shooting at the security guards upon which the security guards retaliated causing the suspects to drive into the traffic spike barrier that was subsequently activated at the boom gate.

The suspects managed to flee from the security guards while driving their vehicle with damages tyres until they reached the main road where they abandoned the vehicle and hijack another vehicle, a Toyota Quantum, and fled the scene.

The two vehicles, a black Citroen and a Ford transporter were recovered and reportedly hijacked, The Ford transporter, linked to a Middelburg case and a Citroen linked to a Silverton case.

Jamming devices were also recovered. Police investigations continue.

