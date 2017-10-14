Hijacker fatally shot by police officer in Hercules

On Friday 13 October 2017, a suspected hijacker was fatally shot by a Tshwane Metro Police (TMPD) officer during a routine patrol in Hercules, Pretoria.

It is alleged that the shooting occurred when the officers spotted four suspicious men in a green Corolla. The drug unit members decided to stop their vehicle and approached the suspects with a view of questioning and searching them. It is alleged that the late suspect reached for a 9mm rifle prompting one of the officers to shoot the assailant in self-defense.

One suspect was shot and killed instantly. Two suspects from the same vehicle were arrested trying to escape the scene of crime, while the fourth remains on the run. Information at the police’ disposal indicates that the suspects were en route to hijack a Range Rover.

Meanwhile, the K9 unit also recovered 5 vehicles that were hijacked and stolen this week. Four suspects have been arrested and linked to the illegal incidents of car theft and hijacking.

One of the four suspects was found in possession of car-jamming devices and other related tools.

The arrests and vehicle recoveries are a commendable effort which is aimed at rooting out criminality in the City of Tshwane.

