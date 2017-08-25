Hawks regret false reporting against their own

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigating (DPCI) condemns the reckless false reporting that one their own was arrested on the night of 22 August 2017 by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) for alleged bribery and corruption in Johannesburg.

The 24 year old male suspect in question has been confirmed to be a public member and is not linked to either the South African Police Services (SAPS) or the Hawks as alleged.

The suspect was at N1 North boundary when he was stopped by the JMPD and allegedly failed to produce the vehicle legal papers.

He allegedly attempted to bribe the officers with R3000 to avoid arrest. He was arrested on the spot and the JMPD are investigating the matter.

The Acting National Head of the Hawks, Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata has condemned the irresponsible and false reporting with a view to tarnish the image of the DPCI publicly.

“We view this matter in a very seriously and we intend to engage the JMPD that corrective measures be taken to protect the good relationship that we enjoy.

“Much as we don’t know the motive for this irresponsible communication we want to assure the public that the reports are false but I also want to warn any member from the Hawks that if they involve themselves in any criminal activities they must be assured that we will not spare them from prosecution,” she said.

