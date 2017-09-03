Hawks dismantle drug labs and seize drugs worth millions

The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) executed search and seizure warrants at four residences in the Eastern and Southern areas.

In the process, two clandestine drug manufacturing laboratories were dismantled. The Hawks members seized a quantity of illegal drugs believed to be methcathinone (CAT) and dagga.

Five people, aged between a 32 and 42, were arrested for manufacturing and dealing in drugs and are scheduled to appear at the Kempton Park and Midrand Magistrate’s Court Magistrate Courts respectively on 4 September 2017.

The SANEB members affected a search warrant at the private Avalon Lifestyle Estate in Norkem Park on the morning of 31 August 2017. A clandestine drug production laboratory was found inside one of the houses at the estate with methcathinone drugs worth an estimated R3 Million.

Subsequently the team conducted another search at Santavo Estate in Glen Marais and seized CAT valued at about R20 000. Four suspects, including a couple, were arrested in both swoops.

In a separate incident, the SANEB received information of a couple who were peddling dagga in the Randfontein area.

The members conducted a search warrant and seized dagga. A second couple were arrested for alleged drug trafficking. Further investigations led the team to a house in Carlswald, Midrand, on the morning of 31 August 2017, where they discovered a hydroponic dagga cultivation laboratory and dried dagga inside the house worth almost R300 000. A suspect was arrested and he will appear at the Midrand Magistrate’s Court.

The Hawks Provincial Head, Major General Prince Mokotedi, has applauded the SANEB members for their tireless and continuous fight against illegal drugs and the continuous dismantling of illicit drug manufacturing laboratories in Gauteng.

“Drug dealing brings guns and violence into our communities. Those who feel they can deal drugs without consequences in this province should think again. We are extremely thankful to communities for their partnerships that continue to help us rid our streets of illegal narcotics. The Hawks will continue to keep the pressure on those who choose to participate in illegal drugs selling in our communities,” said Major General Mokotedi.

