Gupta plane often at Waterkloof Air Force Base

It appears that Waterkloof Air Force Base was used more than once by ZS-OAK (the Guptas airplane).

Apparently, it was not only used for the wedding of Vega Gupta in 2013 when hundreds of guests were given preference to land a plane at Waterkloof, to attend the wedding.

According to the leaked e-mails the aircraft was later used in 2015 for “military purposes,” says Siphiwe Dlamini, spokesman of SANDF said.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News