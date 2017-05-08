Guards shot during cash-in-transit heist in Sebokeng

This morning Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a robbery and shooting outside a supermarket in Sebe street, Sebokeng.

Upon arrival, paramedics were told that armed men had shot at the two guards while they were moving cash boxes between the shop and the armoured vehicle.

The first guard, a 34-year-old male, had been shot in the groin. His was in a serious but stable condition and was attended to by an advanced life support paramedic and was stabilised at the scene. Analgesic medication was also administered to reduce the amount of pain that the victim was experiencing.

He was then transported by a Netcare 911 ambulance to the hospital for further medical care.

The second guard had narrowly been missed being shot and escaped with a relatively minor graze wound to his leg.

The SAPS were at the scene and investigating the incident.

