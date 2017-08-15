Guards lucky to escape injury during robbery in Suiderberg, Pretoria

Two men escaped injury this evening after an alleged cash-in-transit heist on the R80 Bremer Bridge in Suiderberg, Pretoria.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene and arrived at 18h30.

On scene, paramedics found a cash-in-transit vehicle parked in the middle of the road. Two security guards were found walking around on the scene.

Paramedics assessed both patients and found that they had escaped injury.

It is believed that that the men had been attacked by an unknown number of gunmen. Several shots had been fired, but fortunately, no-one sustained any injuries.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News