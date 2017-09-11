Guard critical after being gunned down in Centurion

A security guard is in a critical condition after he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the parking area of a shopping mall in Centurion yesterday morning.

At approximately 10h00, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying in the parking area of the mall.

He was immediately assessed, treated and transported to a nearby hospital to receive further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding this incident are not yet known to our paramedics but authorities were on scene for further investigations.

South Africa Today – South Africa News