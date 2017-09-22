Guard and petrol attendant shot during robbery in Soweto

At approximately 07h43 on Thursday morning 21 September 2017, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a shooting at a petrol station in Azalia street in Dobsonville Gardens, Soweto.

Reports from the scene allege that several men attacked an armoured cash vehicle at the petrol station. The incident and preceding events will form part of a police investigation.

A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic attended to a petrol attendant who was in a very serious condition after being shot. The thirty-two-year-old man was given analgesic medication to manage his pain and was stabilised at the scene before being transported by ambulance, under the constant care of the paramedic, to the hospital for the urgent medical care that he required.

A cash guard has been shot in his arm and was in a stable condition. Two other guards had been assaulted and sustained moderate injuries.

All four patients were transported by ambulances from the City of Johannesburg EMS.

This incident was also attended by the SAPS, JMPD and private armed security companies.

