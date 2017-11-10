Girl (15) shot seven times during house robbery

A 15-year-old girl was shot seven times while at home alone, during a house robbery in Muldersdrift.

The young girl was at home alone and lying on her bed waiting for her mother to return from work and around 21:00 was overpowered by four armed suspects who climbed through an open window.

According to her mother, she immediately rolled off the bed and tried to hide between the bed and the wall. The suspects fired nine shots in her direction, and she was shot seven times! They also assaulted her.

The suspects then shamelessly continued to search the house and also forced her to open the safe where they took a .38 Special revolver as well as expensive jewelry and other equipment.

She was left in a pool of blood where her mother found her about 30 minutes later!

Her mother called the police as well as EMS, and she was rushed to the hospital. She underwent emergency surgery, and an artery was removed from her leg to repair the damage to her arm. All the shots were to her upper body.

The Criminal Intervention Squad had already visited the crime scene and remaining in close contact with her mother.

