Gauteng psychiatric services in chaos

More than 100 psychiatric patients in state hospitals cannot be discharged due to the fact that there are no facilities where they can be placed.

Aftercare centers are used to accommodate patients if family or patient is unable to take care of themselves. This causes a bottleneck as patients on a waiting list cannot be helped due to a lack of beds.

Meanwhile, psychiatrists have called on the state to address state hospitals psychological conditions as the situation is bad.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

