Gauteng EMS not affected by illegal strike

The Gauteng Department of Health has assured the public that Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have not been affected by the illegal strike by some staff members.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the department confirmed that all staff members who were supposed to be on duty showed up to work. Officials participating in the illegal strike were off-duty, while others come from other provinces.

The department said central to the issues of the employees is the interpretation of working hours (shift work).

“The department has a court order in its favour relating to the staff interpretation of working hours for shift workers. This matter has been elevated to both the National Department of Health and … the… Public Health Sectoral Bargaining Council,” the department said.

The department said it recognises the right of workers to negotiate for better working conditions, and has been engaging the striking workers with a view to finding a solution to their concerns.

“We are disappointed that the officials have chosen to ignore exploring and exhausting all available avenues. We plead with officials to desist from the illegal strike and allow negotiations to continue.

“We commend all the committed EMS personnel, who appreciate the fact that they offer an essential service and have committed to work to ensure that all the issues are settled in the shortest possible time. The department will do everything in its power to make sure that the lives of people in Gauteng are not put in jeopardy during the strike,” the department said.

The public is urged to continue to use the emergency numbers 10117 and 112, in cases of emergency.

However, should any members of the public experience any inconvenience they should contact Gauteng EMS help desk on 011 564 2235.

