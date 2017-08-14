Gauteng Department of Health bankrupt

The Gauteng Department of Health is technically bankrupt.

This follows after the MEC for health, Gwen Ramokgopa, acknowledged that she has no money to pay for negligence. Legal experts point out that if someone admits that they can not pay creditors, it is an act of insolvency.

Apparently, there is so much negligence in Gauteng’s health services that demand attention. At present, Ramokgopa’s department has already paid R13 billion to claims for which she has no money. If the claims are to be paid out, certain hospitals and clinics will have to close their doors.

Medical experts say it is indeed better if the institutions close because if there are so many negligent performances in it, and it would be safer to shut down the places.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

