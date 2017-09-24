Fourways house robbery, two suspects arrested

A three day intensive police investigation has led to the arrest of two suspects aged 51 and 31 in Soweto.

A case of attempted house robbery was opened at Douglasdale SAPS after it was reported that on 12 September 2017, at about 10:30, the suspects arrived in a white Nissan NP200 at a house in Fourways, threatened the 65 year old domestic worker with knives, instructing her to get inside the house where they tied her with her scarf.

When the 30 year old gardener who had gone out to the shops came in, a struggle ensued after which the gardener was allegedly injured in the upper body.

The gardener retaliated and injured one suspect, and also managed to escape and call for help. The suspects then drove off in their vehicle.

The vehicle was recovered and police will investigate further to establish whether or not it could have been used in the commission of other crimes.

The two will appear before the Randburg Magistrate Court on Tuesday, 26 September 2017. Police investigation is continuing.

